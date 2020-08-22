Rain to continue, predicts BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast light to moderate rain across the country in next 24 hours starting from 6:00am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a BMD office bulletin.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.