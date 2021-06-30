Rare 'cheetah cat' found in Chandpur

When taken to the office of upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), the upazila livestock officer Faruk Hossain identified it as a rare ‘cheetah cat’.
Faruk Hossain said although this cat looked like a tiger cub, it was actually a 'cheetah cat'. UNB was unable to independently verify the species on Tuesday night.
UNO Gazi Shariful Islam thanked the locals for capturing the rare cat without harming it and handing it over to the authority.
It would be soon handed over to the concerned wildlife management and nature conservation circle, said the UNO.
Meanwhile, the officer was offered large sum of cash to sell the rare cat as a pet by three higher officials but he declined all requests.