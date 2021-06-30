Rare 'cheetah cat' found in Chandpur

A rare species described as a ‘cheetah cat’ was caught in Harina area of Chandpur's Matlab Uttar upazila, reports UNB.

Locals managed to capture the cat on Tuesday morning.

It was learned that teenagers were chasing the unidentified cat near Harina crossroads and eventually managed to capture it.

Some locals said it was a tiger cub, some said of a leopard and others said a fishing cat.