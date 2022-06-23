Record floods threaten southern China

Record floods were expected in parts of southern China Thursday as heavy rains pushed water levels in the Pearl River delta to their highest in almost a century.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated from the worst-hit parts of the region, which includes Guangdong province, a manufacturing and logistics hub that is home to China’s tech capital Shenzhen.

China’s ministry of water resources on Wednesday placed its highest flood alert on the Pearl River basin, saying water levels at one location “surpassed historical records” and that the provincial capital Guangzhou would be impacted.