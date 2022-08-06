Pakistan imposes 'monsoon emergency'

Amidst the ongoing devastation and wreckage caused by heavy rains and floods in different parts of Pakistan, the federal ministry for climate change in Pakistan has warned of more rains in the coming weeks as the federal cabinet declared a "monsoon emergency" in the country, local media reported.

"According to the Pakistan MET department, the country will experience more rains in the coming week. Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh will receive heavy rainfall from 6th to 9th of August," The Express Tribune quoted the tweet of federal minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman.