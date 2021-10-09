Right to healthy environment: States urged to take bold actions

United Nations (UN) high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday called on states to take bold actions to give prompt and real effect to the right to a healthy environment, following a UN Human Rights Council's landmark decision, reports UNB.

The Human Rights Council recognised for the first time that having a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is indeed a human right, in its resolution 48/13.

The Council called on states to work together, and with other partners, to implement this newly recognised right.

At the same time, through a second resolution (48/14), the Council also increased its focus on the human rights impacts of climate change by establishing a Special Rapporteur dedicated specifically to the issue.

"The Human Rights Council's decisive action in recognising the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment is about protecting people and the planet – the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. It is also about protecting the natural systems which are basic preconditions to the lives and livelihoods of all people, wherever they live," the high commissioner said.