Rising incomes more harmful to environment than population growth: UN report

Higher incomes contribute more to environmental degradation than population growth, a recent report by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has revealed.

The Global Population Growth and Sustainable Development report, launched Wednesday, is the latest in a series on major demographic trends, reports UNB.

The number of people on the planet more than tripled since 1950 and could reach nearly 11 billion by the end of the century, according to the study, which examines the links between population growth and the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.