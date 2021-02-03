Roadsides too noisy for birds to think, crickets to mate

Crickets and the birds that snack on them are not natural allies, but they do have a common enemy, according to a pair of studies published Wednesday: roadside noise pollution.

Vehicle traffic makes it much harder for at least one species of bird to solve problems, and sharply compromises the ability of some crickets to mate, lab experiments showed.

“Hearing the noises of cars driving by is enough to inhibit cognitive performance in songbirds,” Christopher Templeton, a biologist at Pacific University in Oregon and senior author of a study in the scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, told AFP.

“This has significant implications for how well they can get along in life.”