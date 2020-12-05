Satellites help skippers avoid icebergs in Vendee Globe

As if the sea and its many changing faces was not enough for the 29 skippers left in the Vendee Globe to contend with, there now comes another danger: icebergs.

As the fleet in the solo round-the-world non-stop race makes its way around Cape Horn and heads east through the southern Indian Ocean, the boats are skirting the chillier waters of the Antarctic.

"I would love to see icebergs, but not in this race!" said French skipper Alexia Barrier who, like all other Vendee Globe competitors, remains fearful of a possible collision.

"This is my first Vendee Globe," said Barrier. "I've never seen an iceberg in real life."

Fingers crossed she will not see one during this ninth edition of the race which started from Les Sables d'Olonne last month and takes the boats on a 24,296 nautical mile trip before they finish back in France in late January.