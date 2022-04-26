Environment

Severe heatwave may continue in four districts

Prothom Alo English Desk
The ongoing severe heatwave is likely to continue in four districts and mild to moderate heatwave in parts of the country, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin said on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Severe heatwave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga, while mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka division and remaining part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the regions of Barishal, Patuakhali, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Rangamati and it may continue, said a weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am today.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 41.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Rajshahi, Ishwardi and Chuadanga and today's minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6:00am today was recorded 18 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.

