Severe heatwave may continue in four districts

The ongoing severe heatwave is likely to continue in four districts and mild to moderate heatwave in parts of the country, a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin said on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Severe heatwave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Jashore and Chuadanga, while mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka division and remaining part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the regions of Barishal, Patuakhali, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Rangamati and it may continue, said a weather bulletin issued for the next 24 hours commencing at 9:00am today.