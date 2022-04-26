Severe heatwave may continue in four districts

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is also likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
However, day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 41.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Rajshahi, Ishwardi and Chuadanga and today's minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6:00am today was recorded 18 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.