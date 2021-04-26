Severe heatwave sweeping over Bangladesh

Severe heatwave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia and Khulna, reports UNB.

Besides, mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Barishal divisions and remaining part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may continue, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in a release issued Monday morning.

The BMD also forecasted that day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.

"Rain/Thunder showers are likely at the beginning period and day temperature may fall by (1-4) degrees celsius over the country," it added.