Severe heatwave sweeping over Bangladesh

Severe heatwave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia and Khulna, reports UNB.
Besides, mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Barishal divisions and remaining part of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and it may continue, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department in a release issued Monday morning.
The BMD also forecasted that day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.
"Rain/Thunder showers are likely at the beginning period and day temperature may fall by (1-4) degrees celsius over the country," it added.
Highest temperature in 7 years recorded
Bangladesh on Sunday recorded the highest temperature in seven years as it swelters under a severe heatwave.
The country's maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees celsius at Rajshahi, the highest in the country since 2014, and the minimum temperature was recorded jointly at 22.2 degrees celsius at Netrokona and Sylhet.
Dhaka experienced the hottest day in eight years, with the highest temperature recorded at 39.5 degrees celsius.
In 2014, Chuadanga recorded a temperature of 42 degrees celsius. In the same year, the maximum temperature in Dhaka also climbed to 40 degrees celsius.
In the last two decades, the highest temperature in Bangladesh was 42.2 degrees celsius in Jashore.