Signal 3 for maritime ports

Prothom Alo English Desk

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"Under the influence of low over the Central Bay and adjoining the North Bay, a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," said a met office weather bulletin, adding that squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bays and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

More News

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines

Heavy rain in a forested area, wind blowing trees in Mindoro Oriental, Philippines October 26, 2020 in this still image obtained from video.

Speakers urge for effective e-waste management

Speakers urge for effective e-waste management

River turned into a canal, authorities ‘turn blind eye’

Gumti river turned into a canal in Cumilla

Australian scientists find huge new healthy coral reef off northern coast

A view of the surface of a 500-metre-tall coral reef discovered by Australian scientists, off Australia's Great Barrier Reef, in this still image taken from video provided on social media, on 25 October 2020