Signal 3 for maritime ports

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"Under the influence of low over the Central Bay and adjoining the North Bay, a deep convection is taking place over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," said a met office weather bulletin, adding that squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, North Bays and coastal areas of Bangladesh.