Single-use plastic products threaten health, environment in Jashore

Public health and the environment of Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore are threatened as single-use plastic products flood shops and clog drains.

Environmentalists accuse the Department of Environment’s nonchalant attitude for the severe situation and demand necessary steps to implement the High Court’s 9 January directives of stopping the use of polythene bags and single-use plastic products across the country within a year.

Sources say there are about 8,000 tea stalls in Abhaynagar and an estimated 100,000 cups of tea are sold every day. Eighty per cent of the shops use single-use plastic cups.