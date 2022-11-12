Environment

Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy'

Prothom Alo English Desk
People breathe in polluted Dhaka air. UNB file photo

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone on Saturday.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 161 at 8:41am, the metropolis ranked fifth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 346, 246 and 204, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

