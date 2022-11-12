Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy'

Dhaka's air quality continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone on Saturday.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 161 at 8:41am, the metropolis ranked fifth in the list of world cities with the worst air quality, reports UNB.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups.

India’s Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore and Karachi occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 346, 246 and 204, respectively.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'poor', while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.