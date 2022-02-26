South Africa announces hunt permits for rhino, leopards

Proceeds from government-approved annual hunting quotas go towards local marginalised and impoverished rural communities where the hunts happen.

"A total of 10 black rhino may be hunted and 150 elephants," the forestry and environment ministry announced.

Black rhino are listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as critically endangered. But numbers of black rhino in the wild have doubled to more than 5,000 from an historic low three decades ago.

The government said its allocated quota for rhino was based on population estimates "which show an increasing trend at present".