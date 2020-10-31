Speakers urge for effective e-waste management

Speakers at a discussion urged for an integrated collaboration of policy formulation and intervention, community awareness, effective waste management system, knowledge creation and recycling of e-waste through public private partnership participation.

Voices for Interactive Choice & Empowerment (VOICE) organised the discussion titled ‘E-waste management and environmental sustainability in Bangladesh’ at its civic center on Saturday, says a press release.

The keynote paper presented by VOICE research wing’s Abtab Khan Shawon and Meher Nigar Tuli stated that use of e-goods and generation of e-waste grew simultaneously in recent years that leads towards a new environmental challenge in Bangladesh.

Every year about 2.8 million tonnes of e-wastes are generated in Bangladesh. Among them 10,504 tonnes of toxics e-waste are generated from cell phones alone in the last 21 years, the paper said.