Sri Lankan monks 'ordain' last legume

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks Wednesday ordained the world's only known specimen of a species of local tree, in an attempt to stop it being axed to make way for a motorway.

The Sri Lanka Legume (Crudia zeylanica) was first classified in 1868 and last found in 1911. In 2012 it was declared extinct until the surprise discovery in 2019 of a lone tree just north of Colombo.

But the eight-metre (26-foot) plant was set to be felled this week to allow the construction of a motorway to the central pilgrim city of Kandy until environmentalists raised the alarm and appealed for help.

Buddhist monk Thangalle Saarada hot-footed it to the site and together with several others on Wednesday blessed the plant and tied a saffron robe around its trunk while performing sacred chants.

"This tree is now symbolically a monk," Saarada said after tying the robe and sprinkling blessed water.

"We want to save the tree from the government."