Environmentalists around the world are fighting for the protection of rivers. Is the important connection of water and rivers with the environment the only reason for this? Or is it because of the immeasurable importance of rivers in their livelihood that people are united and constantly struggling to protect these? Due to various reasons, the main rivers of our country are losing their features day by day. Everything is failing to balance the environment. But to overcome this situation, everyone has to work from their place to save the environment and bring the river back to normal.

Sustainable development requires balancing the environment with economic development. According to the different studies, 68 billion tons of natural resources were used till 2009. By 2050, 140 billion tons will be used, which will paralyse the balance of the world. Bangladesh will have lost 20 per cent of cultivable land, 30 per cent of forest land and 10 per cent of grazing land. Agricultural land in Bangladesh is declining by 1 per cent every year. Biodiversity is becoming destroyed. More than half of the rivers are destroyed. The rest is ruined by occupiers.

To establish the economy that we need for sustainable development, the rivers must regain their lost glory and current. Rivers are closely associated with our nature and environment. We have to move forward with everyone for sustainable development and river protection. The use of the river is now multidimensional. People are using the river without realising it. Large factories have sprung up near the rivers and thousands of vessels are now on the rivers. There are hundreds of dams too. Rivers are being used as and when required.