Tauktae to reach Gujrat today, IMD issues Orange alert

Cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ is very likely to reach Gujarat coast on 17 May evening and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours on the next day.
IANS reports that a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.
Orange message regarding cyclone warning for Gujarat and Diu coasts in view of Tauktae over east central Arabian Sea has been issued, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department said on 17 May.
Tidal wave above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas with inputs of about 3 meter over Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Bhavnagar, 2-3 metre over Bharuch, Anand, southern parts of Ahmedabad, 1-2 metre over Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and 0.5-1 metre over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat during the time of landfall, said IMD.
It added that sea conditions would be very rough to High along and off south Maharashtra-Goa coasts during next 12 hours along and off north Maharashtra coast.
In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on the very day. Similar rainfall is predicted at most places at isolated places over south Konkan, Goa and adjoining areas.