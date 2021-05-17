Tauktae to reach Gujrat today, IMD issues Orange alert

Cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ is very likely to reach Gujarat coast on 17 May evening and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during early hours on the next day.

IANS reports that a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained surface wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

Orange message regarding cyclone warning for Gujarat and Diu coasts in view of Tauktae over east central Arabian Sea has been issued, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department said on 17 May.