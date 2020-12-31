Toma group fined Tk 500m for cutting hills in Chattogram

The Department of Environment (DoE) has fined Toma group, a construction firm, Tk 500 million for cutting hills illegally in Loghagara upazila of Chattogram during the construction work of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar rail line project, reports news agency UNB.

The company was fined after hearing at DoE’s regional office on Wednesday.

Md Moazzem Hossain, regional director of DoE, said the firm was authorised to cut 37 hills in Rangapahar area of Lohagara for Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway project but it cut 22.2 million cubic feet of soil from 20 more hills illegally.