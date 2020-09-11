Transboundary collaboration sought to reduce disaster risks

Experts at a webinar have emphasised the need to enhance transboundary collaboration to ensure food security and reduce disaster risks in the Meghna basin building on the 2011 Framework Agreement for Cooperation between Bangladesh and India.

IUCN and Asian Confluence co-hosted the webinar on “Food Security and Disaster Risk Reduction in the Meghna - Building Community Resilience,” the second of three webinars in the Meghna conversations series.

Kabir Bin Anwar, senior secretary of water resources ministry of Bangladesh, opened the webinar with an introduction to the basin, and underscored the importance of Haors, a type of wetland ecosystem, for food security in Bangladesh.