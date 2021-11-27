Tremor shakes parts of Bangladesh

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the India-Myanmar border region, about 308 kms South-East off Dhaka, the BMD said.
However, there was no report of any damage, injury and casualty by the tremor so far.
In the early hours of Friday, a strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and some other parts of the country. Its epicenter was at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20.4 miles) near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar, said the US Geological Survey (USGS).
At least three buildings tilted in Chattogram city following the earthquake on Friday morning.