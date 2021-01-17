Tropical Cyclone Kimi forms off northeastern Australia

A tropical cyclone formed off the northeastern coast of Australia on Sunday, threatening the tourist hotspot of Cairns with destructive 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour winds.

Tropical Cyclone Kimi is a Category One storm with sustained winds of 65 kph but meteorologists said it may strengthen to a Category Two when it crosses the coast late Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast it was likely to hit between the towns of Cooktown and Port Douglas, with gale-force winds extending south of Cairns.