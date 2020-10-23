Trump calls India, China air ‘filthy’

US president Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as “filthy” as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden’s plans to tackle climate change.

At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

Trump charged that Biden’s climate plan was an “economic disaster” for oil states such as Texas and Oklahoma.