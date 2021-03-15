UK city where Romans bathed penalises polluting cars

Famed as a spa town where the Romans soaked in the waters, the British city of Bath has long been a magnet for the health-conscious visitor.

But in the age of the car, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, mainly caused by diesel and older petrol vehicles, regularly exceed legal limits.

The toxic emissions can trigger asthma attacks, a condition that affects about 12,000 people in the city in southwestern England and surrounding areas.

From midnight, however, under a new initiative, polluting cars will have to pay a daily charge of between £9 and £100 ($13-$139, 10-139 euros) to drive in the centre of Bath, with its Roman ruins and majestic neoclassical buildings.

The overhaul -- the first of its kind in Britain outside of the capital London -- is aimed at cutting health-threatening emissions.

Shop owner Michele Dicorato is one of those affected by the change.

He keeps his brand new ecologically-friendly white van parked near his business in front of the local market in the heart of city.

The hardware store owner had not been looking for a new vehicle, until he learned local officials were planning a new charge on the most polluting vehicles.

"If I'd had it my way, I wouldn't have changed it... but I got good financial support," he told AFP of the new purchase, ahead of the levy coming into force on Monday.

Backed by government support, similar measures are on the way in Birmingham, central England, Bradford, in the north, and Bristol also in the southwest.

The UK government has been criticised in court -- most recently in 2018 -- over its consistent failure to cut illegal levels of pollution.

As the COP26 climate conference being hosted by Britain in November draws closer, the country has sought to put itself at the forefront of international efforts to confront the worsening situation.

It has pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050 ahead of the international conference, which is due to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow.