Heat wave likely to continue

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue and spread, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) on Monday, BSS reports.
“Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Moulavibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali and Bandarban and it may continue and spread,” said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Monday.
Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky across the country, it added.
A low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea and it is likely to intensify, the bulletin added.
Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 39.2 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while Monday’s minimum temperature 21.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.
No rainfall recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.