Heat wave likely to continue

Mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over many places of the country and it may continue and spread, said a weather forecast issued by the Bangladesh Metrological Department (BMD) on Monday, BSS reports.

“Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Moulavibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali and Bandarban and it may continue and spread,” said the bulletin valid for the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Monday.