UN draft resolution shows countries aim to create chemical waste body

A Swiss-led proposal could form a new intergovernmental panel to study the dangers of chemical waste and pollution, a draft resolution on the agenda of a UN environment summit showed.

Proponents say that pollution from pesticides, plastics and electronic waste is an overlooked problem and that there is currently no global body to assess the scale of the risks. This week, a UN expert warned that such pollution was contributing to more deaths globally than Covid-19 and called for action, including a ban on some toxic chemicals.