UNESCO decision on Sundarbans deferred until July 2022

An advisory body of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has recommended deferral of revision on the Sundarbans’ status on the world heritage list until the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) scheduled to be held in July 2022.

However, the WHC will take the final decision upon the recommendation during its ongoing 44th session in Fuzhou, China.

The 44th WHC session opened virtually on 16 July and will continue until 31 July.

Earlier in 2019, the WHC, during its 43th session, set nine conditions for Bangladesh-the state party-regarding the Sundarbans’ position on the world heritage list.

A decision on whether the Sundarbans remain on the world heritage list or in the list of world heritage in danger, would have been taken as per a progress report on the nine terms.

The environment, forest and climate change ministry of Bangladesh, however, submitted a progress report, stating that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed meeting full conditions set by the 43th session.