USAID launches new initiative to accelerate clean energy transition, improve energy access in South Asia

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of a new, five-year, USD 49 million initiative called the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership (SAREP), which will facilitate collaboration among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to improve access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

While visiting New Delhi this week to advance the climate action partnership, USAID deputy assistant administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur said, “At the April 2021 Leaders’ Climate Summit, president Joe Biden and prime minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, aimed at accelerating India’s ambitious 2030 climate goals.