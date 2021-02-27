Use of insecticide banned in Europe, US, China killing bees in Colombia, allege apiarists

For the second time in two years, Gildardo Urrego is scooping up piles of dead bees after an invisible evil invaded his hives in northwest Colombia, wreaking havoc among his swarms.

Urrego has no proof, but he suspects the culprit is pesticides which have been fuelling a commercial avocado and citrus boom in the country.

Hundreds of hives have been killed off in Colombia in recent years, and some investigations have pointed to fipronil, an insecticide banned for use on crops in Europe and restricted in the United States and China.

It is used to control all manner of insects, including ants and ticks, and has been blamed for several bee massacres around the world.

Urrego’s apiary in Colombia’s Antioquia Department produces honey flavoured with pollen from nearby passion fruit orchards. In 2019, he lost 10 of his 19 hives.