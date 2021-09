The maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist distant warning signal number two as cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest Bay and adjoining West-Central Bay moved westwards and now lies over the same area, reports UNB.

It was centred at 6:00 am on Sunday about 665 kms Southwest of Chattogram port, 630 kms Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 525 kms South of Mongla port and 530 kms south of Payra port, said a special bulleting of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).