Wastage of underground potable water to be punishable offence in India

Akash Vashishtha represented the Petitioners Rajendra Tyagi and FRIENDS (NGO) in the matter, seeking to make water wastage and misuse a punishable offence in the country.

As per the Notification, the civic bodies dealing with water supply in all states and UTs, whether it is the Jal Board, Jal Nigam, Water Works Department, Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, Development Authority, Panchayat or any other body shall be duty-bound to ensure that there is no waste or misuse of potable water tapped from underground and evolve a compliance mechanism, with coercive measures for violations.

The Notification further states that no person in the country shall waste or misuse potable water resources tapped from underground.