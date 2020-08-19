‘We want our mountains back’: the fight over Myanmar’s marble hills

Faces covered in white dust and chisels in hand, marble sculptors in Myanmar say the hills that have given them a livelihood for generations are disappearing, as large companies reap the rewards of the prized white rock.

The deafening sound of cutting and grinding machines, punctuated by the tapping of hammers and chisels, echoes around the hills next to Sagyin village, north of Mandalay.

The mounds, lined with jagged edges from where huge chunks have been hewn, are the country’s prime source of white marble—cherished as far back as the reign of King Mindon Min in the 19th century.