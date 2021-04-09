Whale carcass washes ashore on Cox’s Bazar beach

The carcass of a humpback whale washed ashore on the Himchhari beach adjacent to Cox's Bazar-Teknaf marine drive on Friday morning, reports UNB.

Locals found the rotting carcass when the tide was receding.

"We suspect that the whale died a week ago. Samples from the carcass have been collected for tests. The reason behind its death can be known after a necropsy," said SM Khalequzzaman, the Cox's Bazar district fisheries officer.





