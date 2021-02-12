Wild animals find shelter with Sohag

Sohag Roy rescued the kitten and brought it home on 3 February. He is from the village Hosnabad of Sherpur upazila.

Sohag Roy said the kitten wouldn't stop crying for its mother. It is being fed cow's milk from a baby's bottle. He said he talked to the Wildlife Crime Control Unit of the forest department. The kitten is now fine. It will be sent the wildlife care centre in Rajshahi after few days. Later it will be released in the forest.

Wildlife expert and professor of Jahangirnagar University’s Zoology department, Monirul Khan, told Prothom Alo that this was a jungle cat and its scientific name is Felis chaus. Other than in the cities, jungle cat is seen in villages where there is more shrubbery. They are helpful for agriculture, eating insects that harmful to crops. Their main food are chickens and chicks, pigeons and such.

Meanwhile, on the day after the jungle kitten was rescued, veterinary surgeon of Sherpur, Md Raihan phoned Sohag Roy saying that a college official has brought him a civet. It was hurt after falling into a trap. The civet was handed over to Sohag after first aid.