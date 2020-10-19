Wildfires burn over 4.1m acres in California

There have been over 8,600 wildfires that have burned more than 4.1 million acres (16,592 square km) in the US state of California since the beginning of this year, according to the fire summary released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

To date, the total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

As of Sunday, over 7,700 firefighters remained on the frontlines of 20 wildfires across the state, 12 of which remain major incidents. Firefighters responded to 23 new wildfires, all were quickly contained, Cal Fire said.