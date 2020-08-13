Wind, solar produced 10pc of global electricity in first half of 2020

Wind turbines and solar panels produced a record 10 per cent of the world’s electricity in the first half of 2020 as coal-power declined, but steeper change is needed to meet targets set under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a report said on Thursday.

Scientist say huge cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector are required over the next decade to limit global warming and curb the worst impacts of climate change such as floods, droughts and loss of species.

Generation from wind and solar rose by 14 per cent during the first half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 while output from coal plants fell by 8.3 per cent, the report by independent climate think tank Ember said.