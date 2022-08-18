Scorching hot likely to come down: Met Office

Another depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal and with this, a total of three depressions have been created in the last 10 days.

The last two depressions resulted in heavy rains.

The Met Office forecasts this depression may intensify further resulting in rains in several places, including the southern coastal areas.

The rain may reduce the temperature. The four seaports in the country have been asked to show local warning signal no. 3 due to this low depression.

According to the weather forecast of the Met Office at 11.00am Thursday, a depression has formed over Northeast Bay and adjoining area. It is likely to intensify.

The well-marked low over Rajasthan and adjoining area persists over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon runs through the centre of well-marked low, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across south-eastern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.