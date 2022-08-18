Environment

Scorching hot likely to come down: Met Office

Another depression has formed in the Bay of Bengal and with this, a total of three depressions have been created in the last 10 days.

The last two depressions resulted in heavy rains.

The Met Office forecasts this depression may intensify further resulting in rains in several places, including the southern coastal areas.

The rain may reduce the temperature. The four seaports in the country have been asked to show local warning signal no. 3 due to this low depression.

According to the weather forecast of the Met Office at 11.00am Thursday, a depression has formed over Northeast Bay and adjoining area. It is likely to intensify.

The well-marked low over Rajasthan and adjoining area persists over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining area.

The axis of monsoon runs through the centre of well-marked low, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across south-eastern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay.

The forecast for the next 24 hours has said light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

It further says a mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh & Khulna divisions and the districts of Gopalganj and Manikganj and it may abate from some places.

Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick, meteorologist at the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo on Thursday that due to depression, deep circulating clouds are forming in the North Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. As a result, gusty winds may blow in North Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three due to the depression. Fishing boats and trawlers operating in North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to approach the coast with caution until further notice.

Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick said, “It may rain in various parts of the country, including coastal areas and Sylhet, till Saturday. There will be a few patches of rain throughout the week. It will reduce the intense heat. It may rain tomorrow (Friday) in the capital too."

