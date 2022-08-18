Scorching hot likely to come down: Met Office

The forecast for the next 24 hours has said light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions; at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.
It further says a mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh & Khulna divisions and the districts of Gopalganj and Manikganj and it may abate from some places.
Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick, meteorologist at the Meteorological Department told Prothom Alo on Thursday that due to depression, deep circulating clouds are forming in the North Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. As a result, gusty winds may blow in North Bay of Bengal and coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been asked to show local warning signal number three due to the depression. Fishing boats and trawlers operating in North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to approach the coast with caution until further notice.
Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallick said, “It may rain in various parts of the country, including coastal areas and Sylhet, till Saturday. There will be a few patches of rain throughout the week. It will reduce the intense heat. It may rain tomorrow (Friday) in the capital too."