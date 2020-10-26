Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Government departments drawing up the document were scheduled to complete the first draft by April, but Xi's announcement to the United Nations that the country will offset all its emissions within 40 years meant they must integrate the new climate goals.

Xie Zhenhua, formerly China's top climate official and now advisor to the environment ministry, told Reuters that while the new targets were "based on ample research and calculation", everyone would now have to make adjustments.

Before September, few expected China to promise more ambitious curbs on climate-warming greenhouse gases over the next five years, with policy documents signalling Beijing's intent to make energy security and the economy its top priorities. It was also expected to go on a new coal-fired power construction spree, but government scholars have been forced to revise their old drafts.