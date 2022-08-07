Receding floodwater lets police evacuate people trapped in US Death Valley

Hours after rare and intense flooding hit California's Death Valley, closing roads and stranding some 1,000 people, waters were receding Saturday and police escorted many of those trapped to safety.

After "unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding" in the famously parched park, around 60 cars were bogged down under mounds of debris, US National Park Service (NPS) said.

"Aerial searches are underway to ensure that there are no stranded vehicles in remote areas," the Death Valley National Park said on its website Saturday.