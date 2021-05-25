Yaas intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Due to favourable atmospheric conditions, the severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further, move in a north, north-western direction and may reach the northwest bay by 26 May early morning, it said.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kms of the severe cyclone centre is about 89 kmph rising to 117 kmph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre, the meteorological office said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant warning signal number two. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter until further notice.