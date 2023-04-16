Temperature to rise slightly today

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast a slight rise in temperature in Dhaka and its adjacent areas.
The capital city experienced its hottest day in 58 years on Saturday, with the temperature reaching a record high of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
In its notification on Sunday morning, the BMD stated that the temperature in Dhaka and its surrounding areas may increase slightly in the next seven hours. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind is expected to blow at a speed of 8 to 12 kilometres per hour.
At 6:00 am, the temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius with 78 per cent humidity.
A severe heatwave has been sweeping over Dhaka and major parts of the country for the last several days.
A temperature of 36 degrees Celsius is considered a mild heatwave, while 38 degrees Celsius is classified as medium and 40 degrees Celsius as a severe heatwave.