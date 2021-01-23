Youths rescue rare vulture in Faridpur

Prothom Alo English Desk
Faridpur
A rare vulture was rescued by two young men in Faridpur sadar upazila's Shovarampur area, reports UNB.

The vulture has been handed over to the livestock office after first aid.

Md Emdadul Hasan and Bayezid Hossain played key roles in the rescue.

Emdadul said he learned about the vulture from Bayezid and they rescued it around 1:00 pm on Friday.

Faridpur livestock officer Nurullah Md Ahsan said the vulture has injury marks on its body and it was sick. He could not specify the vulture's species.

"It's a local species. The vulture came down to locality in search of food," he said, adding that it would take two or three days for the vulture to recover.

