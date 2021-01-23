Youths rescue rare vulture in Faridpur

A rare vulture was rescued by two young men in Faridpur sadar upazila's Shovarampur area, reports UNB.

The vulture has been handed over to the livestock office after first aid.

Md Emdadul Hasan and Bayezid Hossain played key roles in the rescue.

Emdadul said he learned about the vulture from Bayezid and they rescued it around 1:00 pm on Friday.