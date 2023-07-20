Putin to skip BRICS summit in South Africa under arrest threat

Vladimir Putin, who is under an international arrest warrant, will not attend in-person, a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, Pretoria said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation over whether the Russian President would show up.

Putin's potential visit has been a thorny diplomatic issue for Pretoria.

The Russian leader is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant -- a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement were he to set foot in the country.

"By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit," Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia, Magwenya said.