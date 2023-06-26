Biden singles out Russia on world torture day

US President Joe Biden singled out "appalling brutality" by Russian authorities both at home and in occupied Ukraine in a statement Monday marking the United Nations day for support of torture victims.

"Torture destroys lives, families, and communities. Yet, every day, people around the world are subjected to this horrific violation of their human rights and human dignity," Biden said.

He cited "evidence of appalling brutality by members of Russia's forces" in Ukraine.

"Patterns of abuse included torture to compel cooperation with occupation authorities and during interrogations, such as through beatings, electrical shock, mock executions, and use of sexual violence," Biden said.