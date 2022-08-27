Global Covid cases near 605 million

The overall number of Covid cases is approaching 605 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 604,892,165 and the death toll reached 6,485,604 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 95,970,007 cases so far and 1,068,843 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.