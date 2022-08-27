Global Covid cases near 605 million

India reported 10,256 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,389,176 in the country, according to the federal health ministry on Friday morning.
The cases marked a slight decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of 10,725 on Thursday.
Currently, India's active caseload stands at 90,707.
The country also logged 68 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 527,556 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate stands at 2.43 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 3.02 per cent, the ministry data showed.
Bangladesh reported one Covid death and 196 new cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,321, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,010,944, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate rose to 4.15 per cent from Thursday's 4.38 per cent as 2,721 samples were tested.