10 dead, 11 missing as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

At least 10 fishermen died and 11 others were missing Tuesday after a trawler from Spain sank in rough seas off eastern Canada, officials said, with poor weather reducing chances of finding more survivors.

There were 24 crew members aboard the vessel when it went down some 250 nautical miles (463 kilometers) east of Newfoundland, with rescuers searching for the remaining crew despite difficult weather conditions, officials said.

Earlier Tuesday, Canada's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) said seven bodies had been recovered and three survivors rescued -- plucked from a life raft in the Atlantic, according to Spanish officials.