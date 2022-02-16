18 dead in storms near Brazil's Rio de Janeiro

Landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people Tuesday in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian fire-fighters said.

"So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed" in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement.

It said more than 180 fire-fighters and other rescue workers were at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Petropolis where Brazil's last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68 kilometres (42 miles) north of the city of Rio.