Global Covid cases top 592 million

India recorded 16,047 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 44,190,697, according to data from the country’s health ministry.
With the fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 128,261. The country logged 54 more Covid-related deaths, bringing the overall toll to 526,826 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded another Covid-linked death with 298 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,309 and the caseload 2,008,068, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate slightly rose to 5.09 percent from Tuesday’s 4.34 percent from as 3.888 samples were tested.
The latest deceased was a man from Dhaka division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.09 percent from Tuesday’s 97.08 per cent.
In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months, as per DGHS.
Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, according to the directorate.
Besides, 34,901 patients recovered from the disease during this period.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.