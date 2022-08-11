Global Covid cases top 592 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 592 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 592,129,086 and the death toll reached 6,444,786 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 94,348,507 cases so far and 1,060,755 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.