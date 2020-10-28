200m COVID vaccine doses pledged for 'equitable' use

Drugmakers Sanofi and GSK said Wednesday they would set aside 200 million doses of a future coronavirus vaccine for a global initiative to ensure equitable distribution, including in poor countries.

There has been great concern about fair access to COVID-19 vaccines as rich countries have bought up billions of doses long before a jab has even been approved.

Several dozen vaccine candidates are in clinical trials and ten are in the most advanced "phase 3" stage involving tens of thousands of volunteers.