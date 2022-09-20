China says Biden's Taiwan remarks 'severely violate' US policy over island

Beijing on Monday said US president Joe Biden's latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion "severely violate" Washington's policy towards the island.

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China -- but it has maintained a decisive, if delicate, role in supporting the island since.

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS that was aired on Sunday, Biden was asked whether US troops would defend Taiwan, and replied "yes", if it were "an unprecedented attack".

He went on to say that Taiwan makes its "own judgements" about independence and the US was not "encouraging... their being independent".

"That's their decision," he said.